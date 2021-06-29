Children 13-year-old footballers are not given a transfer permit, but play in the summer in the name of the old club

According to the club, players were attracted to other teams by playing, which is contrary to the rules of the Finnish Football Association.

HS said on Tuesday about 13-year-old footballers who can’t play for half a year because of transfer rules.

The boys’ previous club, Helsinki City Football Academy (HCFA), has also prevented the boys from playing in the Helsinki Cup. HS did not receive any comments from HCFA for the matter.

According to the Finnish Football Association, the majority of the transfers of minors are smooth.

“It is truly exceptional that clubs do not find common ground in the transfer of minors,” Pekka Soini said.

The HCFA sent answers to HS questions on Tuesday afternoon. Board members of the club Tuukka Nurmiston and Amine Rchidin the signed message states the club’s view of what happened. Rchidi serves as HCFA’s responsible coach.

Company says that in its operations it has complied with the competition regulations and ethical recommendations of the Finnish Football Association.

“The club does not have to give transfers outside the transfer time. Players have been told that transfers are possible after the transfer period opens in November, when all obligations to the old club have been fulfilled, ”Nurmisto and Rchidi emphasize.

The club emphasizes that all players are treated equally in the club and that no transfers are granted to players during the season, except for exceptional reasons. Such an exception is, for example, a move to another location.

“We think the best of the whole team. Football is a team sport. The main purposes of the transfer window are, among other things, to secure the planned implementation of the series and to secure the team’s finances, which are calculated for one year at a time. ”

I follow according to the players did not inform their coach of their transfer intentions and the new clubs were not in contact with the old club before the transfer.

“During the spring, rumors of a‘ team break-up ’spread like wildfire in the team. Because of this, the players of the team floating in uncertainty began to drip out of practice, ”Nurmisto and Rchidi write.

According to the HCFA, the team’s players were followed by other clubs, although this is prohibited by the Finnish Football Association’s ethical rules.

HS interviewed a 13-year-old Omaria, according to which there were so few players in the rehearsals in the spring that he no longer wanted to rush after school for rehearsals.

Is players leaving the team affected the team’s performance?

According to Nurmisto and Rchid, the players’ departure was a setback for the team.

“A team has had to give up one series place, and there are not always enough substitutes for any series match. This is a bitter loss for the remaining players who are committed to the action with their parents. ”

HS on Tuesday told it that the club had promised parents that resignation and transfer would be possible outside the transfer window if only the player was paid two-month fees to secure the club’s budget and operations.

According to the club, this is a misunderstanding.

“The parental evening went through the terms and conditions if you stop working with the company. However, resigning is not the same as approving a transfer, ”Nurmisto and Rchidi say.

HCFA has blocked outgoing players from playing in the Helsinki Cup on behalf of other teams starting in July.

In the team of their old club, on the other hand, players can of course play in the tournament.