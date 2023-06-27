Diego Sousai

Childless women aged 35 are at the highest risk of binge drinking and alcohol use disorder (AUD), according to a new US study published in addiction magazine.

Compared with men, consequences among women of reproductive age who drink heavily or develop AUT include an increased risk of liver disease, alcohol-related injuries, breast cancer, and alcohol-related deaths.

Boston University researchers examined data from Monitoring the Future, an annual survey of substance use behaviors in U.S. high school students, including nearly 10,000 surveys completed by women aged 35 between 1993 and 2019, corresponding to the final years of high school. average between 1976 and 2002.

In the surveys, participants listed their parenting status, age at first-time parenthood, and whether they engaged in heavy drinking (consuming four or more drinks in one session) in the last two weeks or developed symptoms of AUD in the last five. years. .

Results concluded that women who turned 35 between 2018 and 2019 were nearly 60% more likely to drink too much or report symptoms of AUT than women who turned the same age between 1993 and 1997.

This was observed because only 39% of women in 2018-2019 had children before age 30, compared to 54% of women in 1993-1997.

As more research has shown that Americans are engaging in drinking habits, this is the first study to look at the impact of parental delay or abandonment on binge drinking among new generations of middle-aged women.

Women in their 20s and 30s typically cut back on their alcohol consumption when they start planning pregnancy, but with fewer women in their 20s and 30s doing so, a percentage of them remain concerned about their drinking habits.

“As more women are delaying having children in the US, an increasing proportion of women fall into the highest risk group,” said lead study author Rachel Sayko Adams, research associate professor of law, policy and health management.

“This rising prevalence of binge drinking is exacerbated given that binge drinking is increasing overall for middle-aged women in newer cohorts. Therefore, risky alcohol use and consequences are expected to continue to rise in the coming years if not addressed.”

Looking for the causes of this worrying trend, researchers point to rampant marketing and social media messages that normalize consumption.

“Messages from the alcohol industry about drinking for stress relief and pleasure have always been part of the industry’s advertising strategy, and we’ve seen this emerge on social media platforms, especially aimed at parents,” said study senior author Katherine Keyes, professor in epidemiology at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.

“The promotion of alcohol use for mothers to deal with the stress of motherhood on Facebook and Instagram groups have common hashtags like #winemom, #sendwine and #mommyjuice. Simultaneously, there has been a rapid increase in alcoholic products aimed at middle-aged women, such as low-calorie lye, pink drinks and expressions such as ‘rosé all day’”.

