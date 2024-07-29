American women’s love for their pets has become an unexpected player in the presidential campaign. Weeks after US Senator JD Vance was chosen as Trump’s vice presidential candidate, the networks worked their magic and, after digging into his past, found some statements in which the new figure of the Republican Party messed with the wrong prey.

During an interview in 2021, Vance told famed Trumpist host Tucker Carlson — who had not yet been fired from Fox — that Democratic politicians were “a bunch of ladies with cats and no children”who felt “unhappy with their lives and the choices they’ve made and that’s why they want the rest of the country to feel unhappy too.” She added that “the future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children” and cited, among other examples, the names of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and Kamala Harris.

Just when Trump had asked his people to moderate their comments against Harris because they could turn against him, this little candy has fallen like a bomb. Childless women have launched an attack against the vice presidential candidate and in support of Kamala, mainly on social media, where women childless cat ladies (ladies without children and with cats) have become a lobby further.

The Internet has taken no time at all to fill up with photos of women with their pets, campaigns in support of the Democratic candidate, entrepreneurs who are already selling badges with the phrase “childless cat ladies for Kamala” either Tshirts proclaiming that the wearer is an “unfortunate childless lady with cats” and funny memes with the insignia of women who renounce motherhood. Even many childless men have joined in, who also proudly wear their status as parents of dogs and cats.

Amidst all this fuss, the press and many X users (yes, those lifelong Twitter users) have come to the conclusion that Taylor Swift —probably the most famous person in the world, without children and with three cats to her name— is the queen of childless cat ladies. However, Swift has not said anything about the controversy. And, As this Twitter user well remembersoops, he has not yet commented on which candidate he will support.

But it’s not just the Democrats who have reacted to Vance’s words. Meghan McCain, the 39-year-old daughter of former Republican presidential candidate John McCain, tweeted on Thursday: “I have been trying to warn every conservative man I know that these comments by JD have offended women across the political spectrum, including my most conservative and Trump-supporting friends. These words cause great pain and are deeply un-Christian. This is not who we are.” In another tweet, she spoke of personal situations that People close to her have lived therewho have struggled to have children and have not succeeded.

Whoopi Goldberg and Hillary Clinton also jumped on Vance’s comments. The actress addressed the Republican senator during the broadcast of the program that she presents with other women, The View“There are people who choose not to have children for whatever reason, but there are also people who don’t have children because they can’t. How dare you?” Goldberg said, looking at the camera. “You’ve never had a baby. Your wife did. So you don’t know anything about this. How dare you? Women, you know what this man thinks of you. This is not good for you, JD.”

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was one of the first to comment on the current Republican candidate’s old interview. In a tweet he wrote on WednesdayClinton used irony to criticize Vance: “What a normal, friendly guy, who certainly doesn’t hate women having freedoms…”

But the one who really stirred the hornet’s nest with her reaction was Jennifer Aniston, whose words may have gone the most viral since the internet resurrected Vance’s famous interview with Tucker Carlson. “I can’t believe this is coming from a potential vice president of the United States,” wrote the actress Friendswhose unsuccessful struggle to get pregnant is well known, on Thursday in her stories Vance, I pray that your daughter is lucky enough to have children of her own one day. I hope she doesn’t need to resort to insemination. in vitro because you are also trying to take that away from him.”

His comments went around the world and in a few hours gave the new candidate perhaps more repercussion than he had achieved days before, when he was chosen as Trump’s successor. The stir was so great that On Friday Vance responded to Aniston through another interview televised, although he did not name the actress when referring to his post. “It is disgusting,” he said. “First, because my daughter is two years old. And second, because, if she had fertility problems, I would do everything in my power to help her, precisely because I believe in family.”

As for his controversial statements from a few years ago, he tried to play them down: “Obviously, it was a sarcastic comment,” he said in the same interview. “I have nothing against cats. I have nothing against dogs; I have one at home and I love it. But people are emphasizing the sarcasm and not the essence of what I said. And, I’m sorry, but that essence is true,” he reiterated. “It is true that we have become an anti-family country. And it is true that the left has become anti-children.”

Another person who did not want to end the week without defending Kamala Harris from Vance’s old statements was her husband, Doug Emhoff. “What he said is abhorrent,” the second gentleman of the United States said in a podcast posted on Friday. “It’s stupid, it’s misinformed, and from the reactions that have come out around the world — look at what Jennifer Aniston said — I think it’s pissed off almost everyone, because we all have families.”

Days earlier, Harris’ daughter and stepdaughter, Ella, 25, wondered on her Instagram stories how anyone could have said Kamala didn’t have children, if she and her brother considered them to be children. In fact, they both call her Momala, and have shared their life with the vice president for 10 years.

It was precisely that decade that her biological mother, the ex of Kamala Harris’ husband, referred to, who also did not want to stay on the sidelines after Vance’s attack. “For more than 10 years, with Cole and Ella as teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and me. She is loving, nurturing, fiercely protective and has always been there. I love our family and am so grateful that Kamala is a part of it,” Kerstin Emhoff wrote in a statement sent to CNN. The same one that her daughter posted on Instagram with a comment: “Say it louder for those sitting in the back. I love all three of my parents.”