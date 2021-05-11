D.he US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also approved the corona vaccine from German vaccine manufacturer BioNTech and its US partner Pfizer for children and adolescents aged 12 to 15 years. The FDA announced on Monday that the already existing emergency approval for people aged 16 and over has been adapted and expanded accordingly. BioNTech and Pfizer submitted a corresponding application to the FDA at the beginning of April.

FDA chief Janet Woodcock spoke of an “important step” in the fight against the pandemic. “Today’s action is making it possible to protect a younger population from Covid-19, which brings us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and ending the pandemic.” Parents and legal guardians could be assured that the agency is putting a strict and thorough review of all available data.

Clinical study shows 100 percent effectiveness

Canada, among others, had previously been one of the first countries in the world to approve the vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds.

In Europe, a corona vaccine for children and adolescents could possibly be approved in May. The head of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Emer Cooke, told the newspaper Handelsblatt that the BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds was currently being tested. “At the moment, June is the target we are specifying for approval. We are trying to see if we can accelerate this by the end of May. ”General practitioners in Germany quickly called for a vaccine for children in this country as well. In the EU, the BioNTech / Pfizer product has so far only been approved for people aged 16 and over.

The companies announced a few weeks ago that a clinical study in the age group 12 to 15 years in the US had shown 100 percent effectiveness. The vaccination was also well tolerated. The side effects would have corresponded to those in the age group from 16 to 25 years. According to the FDA, around 1.5 million corona infections have been reported to US authorities in the past few months in people between the ages of 11 and 17.

In the US, interest in vaccination is falling

Vaccination of minors is very important for approaching herd immunity. However, due to the widespread skepticism about vaccinations in the USA, many experts now doubt that this can be achieved at all. Forty-six percent of Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine – demand is steadily declining. How many must be vaccinated for herd immunity is controversial. Estimates vary between about 70 and 90 percent.

BioNTech and Pfizer are also currently investigating the effectiveness and safety of their corona vaccine in children between six months up to and including eleven years. BioNTech assumes that reliable data will be available by September. Other corona vaccines are also currently being tested on children and adolescents.