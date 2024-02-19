In a statement, the governor of MG states that the presentation of the vaccination card for students is requested in schools as a way of “raising awareness” among parents

The governor of Minas Gerais Romeu Zema (Novo) presented this Monday (19.Feb.2024) a statement to the STF (Supreme Federal Court) in which he says that childhood vaccination was never mandatory for enrollment in the Minas Gerais education network. In the document, Zema says that the presentation of the vaccination card for students is requested in schools as a way of “awareness” from parents.

“Currently, the presentation of the vaccination card for students up to 10 years of age is requested as a way of raising awareness among parents/guardians about the importance of child health care”, says the document. Here's the complete (PDF – 125 kB).

The governor's demonstration is in response to Minister Alexandre de Moraes' order that Zema explain his statements about vaccinating children within 5 days.

Zema should provide clarification on a statement that he would not require the regularity of the vaccination card for students to enroll in public schools. The request for clarification was the result of a complaint filed by deputies and councilors of the Psol (Socialism and Freedom Party) of Minas Gerais.

In early February, Zema appeared in a video, alongside the senator Cleitinho (Republicanos-MG) and the federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), saying that, in his State, no student will be prevented from studying due to lack of vaccination.

“Here in Minas, any student, regardless of whether or not they have [se] vaccinated, you will have access to schools”he stated.

In the recording, Zema's speech is followed by a statement from Cleitinho, who said that they “Yes, they are in favor of science”but which are also “in favor of freedom”.