La Rosa de Guadalupe, a program created by Carlos Mercado Orduña, and whose executive producer is Miguel Ángel Herros, in each sixty-minute episode, one of the most anticipated moments is the “airecito”, which a tiktoker ruined the childhood of many by showing how it’s done.

The mystery of thelittle air“, of the Guadalupe’s rose It was resolved, although it was a moment that everyone waits for in each episode in the stories with an inspiration and hope focus, since it meant that the plot had been resolved and the miracle had taken place, a young man aired his recording.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the account, ‘@impulsomodels’, spread one of the biggest secrets of Televisa’s most watched productions, since there is always a particular scene, where people receive an air as synonymous with that the miracle performed by the Virgin of Guadalupe was fulfilled.

Although the tiktoker that revealed the mystery deleted the video that went viral, they began to share it on other digital platforms, including Twitter, where the ‘sorlak15’ account showed the clip along with the description, “This is how “the little air” of the Rosa de Guadalupe is recorded. Cinematic gem.”

During the recording, it was shown that the actors were saying their script, as the story progressed, they arrived at the ‘little air’ scene, showing that they were bringing a fan closer.

Upon learning the truth, netizens pointed out, “So it wasn’t the little virgin?”, “My childhood destroyed”, “This is one of those things you need to see before you die.”