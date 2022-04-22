Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- With the purpose of encouraging among the Mexico’s childhoodin people of any condition and among the nations of the world from peacethe Municipal Institute of Art and Culture of Ahome, through the Municipal Network of Libraries and the Seminar of Mexican Culture, invited to participate in the national exhibition of children’s drawing and painting.

Is about exhibition “The peace you want for Mexico and the world”which will be inaugurated next Monday, April 25, at 10:00 a.m., at the facilities of the Morelos Public Library, in Los Mochis.

The great event is part of Children’s Day and the Book Fair, based in the city of Los Mochis. The works will be exhibited in a lottery format, to be shown to the public, commented Gladis Aidé Gastélum, general director of the IMAC.

Reception of works

There were a total of 175 works received from boys and girls from 15 states of the Mexican Republic, during 20 days that the call issued by the Seminary of Mexican Culture, Los Mochis Correspondent, the Municipal Institute of Art and Culture (IMAC) of Ahome and the Morelos Library, with the support of the Los Mochis Package Express parcel company, informed the painter Clemente Pérez Gaxiola, director of the children’s art project

The cultural promoter and manager accredited today by Conaculta, Secretary of Culture, Anuies and ISIC, pointed out that although he expected to receive more works, a good number of pieces were achieved, despite the fact that the Easter holidays were passed, so He considered it a great achievement to have gathered that number of drawings and paintings with the theme of peace for Mexico and the world, he specified.

The invitation

Clemente Pérez Gaxiola, president of the Mexican Culture Seminar (SCM) Los Mochis correspondent, announced that the invitation was launched for all boys and girls of any age who attend primary education, as long as their work expresses the desire in favor of peace, love, friendship, justice, tolerance, respect and solidarity as values ​​and principles that should govern all the people of Mexico and the world.

The call had a response from boys and girls from the states of Guanajuato, Michoacán, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Querétaro, Nayarit, Durango, Yucatán, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Tamaulipas, Sonora, Campeche, Chihuahua and Sinaloa.

For his part, Ricardo Cervantes, general manager of Packagexpres, expressed the availability of this company to deliver the works of the interested parties throughout the country to the city of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, from any point of said parcel, exempting them from payment.

Invitation

Clemente Pérez Gaxiola, extended the invitation to all public so that on April 25, at 10:00 a.m., be present during the inauguration of the exhibition “The childhood of Mexico draws and paints THE PEACE YOU WISH FOR MEXICO AND THE WORLD, within the framework of the Book Fair at the Morelos Library, in Los Mochis, Sinaloa.