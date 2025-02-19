During the month of January, while Ancelotti was with the same answer every time he opened the door of José Ángel and Florentino’s to ask ‘what’s about mine’, Guardiola enjoyed a totally different scenario. Your Club Le … He has given four whims in exchange for 210 million euros, investment in the winter market of a City that in the PEP era 1,600 kilos have already been spent on signings. This time two central young people have arrived (Khusanov and Vitor Reis, although this is not registered for the Champions), the midtermore, son of Fran, legend of Deportivo, and striker Omar Mohammed Sami Marmoush, the Egyptian pharaoh that puts on alert Ancelotti’s eyebrow.

80 million has paid the English club by the former Eintracht player, who has just turned 26 and to which the goals fall, and the assists, of the pocket, as he demonstrated last weekend making a triplet to the Newcastle in just 14 minutes. It was the first great performance in the Premier of a striker who, in the season and a half that was at the Frankfurt Club, He scored 37 targets and gave 19 goal passes in 67 games. In fact, this course was fighting the Pichichi of the Bundesliga to Harry Kane, but with his march to the City the Bayern striker has a free way to be the top scorer of the German league again: «His signing was Txiki’s merit. He told me that he was just the player we needed to reinforce the team and rejuvenate him now in winter. And I told him forward. With what we are happening this season I was clear. The more players bring me, the better, ”said Guardiola days ago.

Omar Marmoush was born in Cairo on February 7, 1999 And his feeling for Egypt is absolute, but also has a small hole in his heart for Canada. There, in Ottawa, east of the North American country, their parents worked for six years. In fact, he has dual nationality: “I am 100% Egyptian, but Canada has a place in my life,” says Marmoush himself.

From Wadi Degla to Germany

Omar began playing football in the modest Wadi Degla of the Egyptian premier. There he debuted on June 8, 2016, with only 17 years, giving assistance. He was the first of his 18 games in his country’s league until his ambition and his dream of making the leap to Europe, following the steps of his idolized Salah, became a reality in 2017. The German Wolfsburg offered him offered to join the subsidiary , who at that time played in the Regionalliga Nord, the fourth division of the country. There he played 36 games and scored 11 goals.

Between 2020 and 2023, Omar combined assignments with periods in the first team of the Wolfsburg. He played in the Bundesliga 2, with St. Pauli, and in the Bundesliga with the Stuttgart, but in neither team he settled as a starter or achieved enough goals so that it was. Nor in the Wolfsburg, where in the 22-23 season he saw goal six times despite playing 48 games. It was then that the Wolkswagen club decided to sell Eintracht at zero cost. Mistake.

There it exploded as one of the fastest and most accurate strikers in Europe in a case very similar to that of Salah. Neither Chelsea nor Fiorentina knew how Marmoush In the selection. It was Rome who was smarter and then made gold with its transfer to the Red team, which is the same as Eintracht with the City in this winter market. I had no intention of selling to Omar, but with 80 million on the table the movie changed a lot: «I have friends in Germany and asked for him, and they had a very, very good opinion of Marmoush. Both in behavior, and in training sessions, in game rhythm and, of course, in assists and goals. He is young and has come to City to make a great career, so the club decided to sign it, ”reveals PEP.

His numbers between Eintracht and City (23 goals and 13 assists) They make him the fourth player who has generated the most goals this season, only behind Kane (29+8), Raphinha (24+14) and Salah (28+19), with whom he managed to reach the final of the Cup of Cup Africa of 2021: «Mo managed to become one of the three best players in the world, but he is not just an incredible player. He is a leader. An inspiration for all of us to try to be what he has been, ”says Marmoush from Salah.

With the seven behind the back, the favorite number of one of his brothers, the Egyptian ram aims to title this Wednesday behind Haaland In the Etihad, Guardiola surprised by pulling the sacred cows, like Bruyne, even though he is on the slope under his career, but in the Bernabéu he knows that he has no more options that, in addition to playing well, running more than the Madrid and win by two goals if you want to get into the round of 16 of the Champions League. And in that context, he needs fresh legs and the desire and illusion of players such as the Egyptian: «I lied to you about 1% of thinking options. I said the comment because we were out and nobody gave a hard for us, but when the days go by one is encouraged. We will try to pass. Carlo does not have to tell me anything before the game, ”said the Catalan coach in the previous one.

Those few options that Guardiola Ancelotti did not believe his team. Old fox The Italian, knows that the 2-3 of the first leg is nothing more than a result that gives him, for the moment, a minimum front: «It really does not think that, but tomorrow I will ask you before the game if It is really believed that they only have 1% of passing options. We do not think we have 99%. We only have a small advantage and we have to take advantage of it. We have to raise the same game as in the first leg because it went well. That is the idea, ”explains Ancelotti.

The Italian recovers for him Bernabéu to Lucas, Alaba and Rudigerbut only the German points to eleven. Vázquez, with a Valverde unleashed as a right side, will wait for his turn on the bench, and the Austrian, which came from 13 months off and had barely played three times before falling muscularly, is not right now for a game of this level. Yes the German central, which will share rear with Tchouaméni or Asencio. The choice is already taken by Ancelotti, but does not want to reveal it. Understand that any eleven will give maximum guarantees to finish off a tie in which the City grabs the new Pharaoh of the Premier, Omar Marmoush.