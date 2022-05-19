THE World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the number of cases of acute childhood hepatitis worldwide reached 429.

Also according to the entity, there was an increase of 81 cases over the previous week, with the record of six deaths in addition to 26 patients who needed a liver transplant.

There are already 22 countries with cases of the disease, most of them in Europe, while 12 of them have had more than 5 cases so far, including the United Kingdom, Israel, Spain and the United States.

The WHO also pointed out that three out of four children with acute hepatitis are under 5 years old. Another data brought by the organization was that 15% of patients were admitted to Intensive Care Units.

