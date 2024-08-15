Friend of the brigade commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ishkulov: did not expect his participation in the attack on the Kursk region

Childhood friend of the commander of the 80th separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Emil Ishkulov Dmitry called the situation in the Kursk region a shock. He reported this RIA Novosti.

According to him, what was happening, including Ishkulov’s participation in it, came as a surprise to him. At the same time, the agency’s interlocutor noted that he had seen information in the media about suspicions regarding the Ukrainian Armed Forces commander. “I don’t know who forced him to go to Russia, what happened,” Dmitry admitted.

He added that he spent his childhood in Skadovsk with Ishkulov. According to Dmitry, at that time they treated Russia “like an older brother.”

Emil Ishkulov is involved in a criminal case on the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the border regions of Russia. According to the Investigative Committee, Ukrainian servicemen actively use small arms, heavy equipment, and multiple launch rocket systems from NATO countries during the attack on the Kursk region.