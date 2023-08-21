Childhood | Childhood domestic shame can leave lasting scars

For some, the childhood home is a place they don’t want to return to in their memories as an adult. A jumbled, chilling atmosphere or the nagging of parents may have left traces stretching back decades.
Edare to invite friends here. Or you can’t really – this is such a rough place. Home is ideally a place where a child or young person is always comfortable and safe to return to. A base where you can relax with family members and friends.
#Childhood #Childhood #domestic #shame #leave #lasting #scars
Leave a Reply