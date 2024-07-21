The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai reported that children in childhood centres in the emirate study 16 curricula in nine languages: Arabic, English, French, Chinese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Hindi and Urdu.

The authority explained in a report on early childhood centres in the emirate, which it recently published on its website, that growth in the early childhood centres sector in Dubai continues, as the rate of children’s enrolment increased significantly during the 2023-2024 academic year.

The curricula taught by early childhood centres include the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) curriculum, which is implemented in 215 centres and is the most popular curriculum among parents, followed by the Montessori curriculum, which is implemented in 20 centres, and the American curriculum (Washington State), which is implemented in six centres.

There are also six centres that implement the Maple Bear Curriculum, five centres that implement the Creative Curriculum, four centres that implement the Ontario Curriculum, four centres that implement the French Curriculum, four centres that implement the Norwegian Curriculum, and three centres that implement the International Preschool Curriculum (IPC).

The Finnish curriculum, the Philippine curriculum, the Swedish curriculum, the Waldorf curriculum, the Russian curriculum, the American curriculum (Colorado State), and the American curriculum (Connecticut State) are applied, one center for each curriculum.

The distribution areas of most of the centres in the Emirate of Dubai are concentrated in Jumeirah, Hind City, Ras Al Khor, Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Wadi Al Safa, Zabeel, Deira, Mushrif, and Bur Dubai.

Regarding the teaching staff in the centres, the report, entitled “Early Childhood Centres in Dubai… Towards a Bright Future”, indicated that the number of female teachers in the centres during the year (2023-2024) reached 1,719 female teachers, in addition to 2,565 teaching assistants.

The Authority stressed that early childhood centres provide education and care for children at this important age, explaining that this age stage forms the basis for building the child’s personality, developing his skills and social and emotional development.

She pointed out that the continuous growth in the number of early childhood centres in Dubai, in addition to the growth in the number of children enrolled in them for the second year in a row, is a clear indicator of the promising future opportunities in this important sector, and the increasing awareness among parents of the importance of enrolling their children in the early childhood stage to ensure that they receive education and care services at an early age in their lives, based on the importance of this stage in brain growth and development.

The centres in Dubai achieved annual growth in the number of children enrolled in them for the second year in a row, with an increase of 16% compared to the previous academic year. The current academic year witnessed the opening of 25 new early childhood centres, bringing the total number of early childhood centres in Dubai to approximately 274 centres, receiving more than 27,000 children, including more than 2,500 Emirati children.

The Authority’s report showed that about 243 early childhood centres in Dubai open their doors to children throughout the year, while pointing to the diversity of early childhood centres in the emirate in terms of the diversity of their students and the curricula or educational programmes applied in them, as 134 centres include children from 20 nationalities or more, which reflects the attractiveness of the early childhood sector for educational service providers and parents.

