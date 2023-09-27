When Jesús Inarejos was 13 years old, they discovered a brain tumor in Seville. That day, what seemed like a medical check-up for a simple gastroenteritis changed the lives of him and his entire family. A week later, he had to undergo a 16-hour operation. Then, after the intervention, months and months arrived in the ICU, where the pain of the disease was soon joined by depression. “He left without being able to speak, without knowing how to walk, without seeing and without being able to eat,” remembers his mother, Fidela Gómez, 58 years old. What followed for Inarejos and his family was a whole process in which the young man had to relearn almost everything from scratch, from the most basic words to household chores. “We always maintained a good attitude, although we had to see how many of Jesús’s chemotherapy friends fell by the wayside,” says Gómez.

This is what the mother and son said during the ceremony. the Children’s Oncology Association of Madrid (ASION), which seeks to give a voice to these minors who continue to fight against the stigma of a disease that, in many cases, they have already left behind. Childhood cancer is considered a rare disease. It affects around 1,500 minors a year in Spain, with a five-year survival rate of 80%, according to data from the Galbán Association, which helps families of children with cancer in the Principality of Asturias. At the event organized by ASION on the occasion of childhood and adolescent cancer awareness month, which is celebrated every September, socialization, family members and patients requested that the law on the right to be forgotten oncology be applied. “We are not weirdos,” Inarejos stressed.

More information

The battle is not over yet. Inarejos, who is now 21 years old, has had the tumor reproduce again, so he will have surgery again next January. “The other day he asked me if this time he was going to die, and that’s when I collapsed,” says Gómez. For Inarejos, cancer is a tattoo that cannot be erased, something that reminds him all the time that he is different. “The world needs to know more about this disease so that they stop marginalizing us,” he says.

Caroline Reyes, 24, had Hodgkin lymphoma when she was little: “It’s like I didn’t have adolescence.” She remembers that she was left alone, without friends, without being able to go to school from one day to the next. The classrooms became doctors’ rooms and the park became a hospital waiting room. When she survived cancer, everyone told her that she would not be able to study again. They even rejected her when she wanted to pursue a university degree. According to her story, in the access interview she said that she had had cancer and they did not admit her. She is now a social worker, a degree that she, by the way, obtained without ever having to repeat a grade even though her teachers at the beginning did not believe that she would be able to.

Lorena Benavente, Jesús Inarejos, Carlota Martín and Caroline Reyes, four survivors of childhood cancer, at the event of the Children’s Oncology Association of Madrid (ASION). Children’s Oncology Association (ASION)

“We are what we are thanks to what we have experienced, and we have many more capabilities than people believe,” says Reyes, who recalls that although there is now a law for the right to be forgotten oncology, there are still many rights to be achieved for these patients—such as time off from work to go to medical appointments or equal opportunities to get jobs and promotions.

The same thing happened to Carlota Martín, 23 years old, as to Reyes. Once she overcame her illness, she wanted to enter university. On the day of the admission interview she talked about the cancer she had survived years ago. The answer she found was that the career she wanted to study was incompatible with an illness that, for her, was just a bad memory. She now, she also just graduated in Social Work from another school: “Cancer is now survived. We have the possibility of a future, something that did not happen before. Society has to understand it and accept us.”

The burden on caregivers and families

María Mendoza has a daughter named Paula, 12 years old. Five years ago she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. From that day, her life changed. Her daughter needed her and she became her priority in her life: “My oldest son, unintentionally, was the main victim, because we left him aside,” she says. Mendoza has had to change jobs, reduce her working hours and look for other financial sources to be able to pay for the treatments that her daughter still needs today. “Paula always remembers that one day she left school with her backpack and she never came back. Cancer has left many consequences on her, although she has never lost her smile,” she says.

Cancer survivors are the great forgotten ones, explains Mendoza, who assures that her family still feels very deep pain and that they need a lot of therapy to mourn the life that could have been and was not, the one that Paula would have had otherwise. having come across the disease.

Blanca Herrero Velasco is an associate physician in the Hemato-oncology and Transplant service and responsible for the Long-Term Survivor Follow-up Unit at the Niño Jesús Hospital, in Madrid. This doctor explains that although there have been great advances in medicine and survival rates in Spain are increasing, they are seeing how survivors need more special attention: “They are going to have complications—mainly psychological and physical—derived from the treatments.” to whom they have been subjected.”

In addition, he assures that healthcare providers are now more aware that their patients will need long-term follow-up because they can develop anything from new tumors to psychological and physical consequences depending on the type of cancer they have overcome.

During the event, Jesús, Caroline and Carlota highlighted the importance of having found themselves at ASION and realizing that there were more children like them: “Thank you for encouraging me to go to that first summer camp because there I saw that there were more children like me.” , Carlota explained on stage. In 1989, a group of mothers who had gone through the experience of having a child with cancer met to create the Madrid Children’s Oncology Association. Since then, they have been accompanying families for 34 years. “The first thing to do when a child has cancer is to generate a strategy to survive: information, support and moments of leisure are essential,” said the director of the association, Javier Hortal.

You can follow Mamas & Papas on Facebook, Twitter or sign up here to receive our biweekly newsletter.