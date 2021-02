According to the Argentine Hospital Oncopediatric Registry (ROHA), between 2000 and 2017, 24,117 children under 15 years of age with oncological pathology were registered. This means an average of 1,340 new cases of cancer diagnosed in children under 15 years of age per year. Or that is the same, 4 cases per day. Thus, the incidence of pediatric cancer in our country is approximately 140 new cases for every 1 million children between 0 and 14 years old.