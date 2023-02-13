In Italy, about 1,500 children and 900 adolescents are affected by tumors and leukemia every year. In our country it is estimated that 45,000 patients recovered from pediatric cancer, ‘long-term survivors’ who need special attention and greater rights. In the world every 3 minutes a child or young person dies of cancer. 6,000 children and young people in Europe do not survive due to a late diagnosis, because there is no cure or because it is ineffective and decades old. War bulletin numbers, on which the spotlights of the XXII World Day against Childhood Cancer (www.giornatamondialecancroinfantile.it), which occurs every year on 15 February by WHO’s will, come back on.

And from today also in Italy the awareness week promoted by the National Federation of Pediatric Oncohaematology Parents and Recovered Associations (Fiagop), in collaboration with the Italian Association of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology (AIEOP), kicks off. Various appointments, including green initiatives, conferences and a collection of bags of blood and blood products. Objective: to underline the impact that the disease has on society as a whole, reiterating the need to guarantee more equitable access to treatment and care for all sick children and young people, everywhere in the world.

The conference ‘A commitment to pediatric oncology – Patients’ rights and needs during and after treatment’, promoted by Fiagop in collaboration with Aieop, will be held on 15 February in the Senate. The meeting – reads a note – aims to deepen in special sections dedicated to both the fundamental medical and scientific aspects of pediatric cancers, those connected to the organization of health care, and the psycho-social aspects. These topics will be treated through the contributions of pediatric oncologists who refer to the treatment centers present on the national territory, and representatives of the associations that are part of Foagop, who will bring to the attention of the audience of parliamentarians and institutions the strengths, the critical issues of Italian pediatric haematology, as well as the expectations of patients, healed and their families. The proceedings will be held in the Sala Capitolare from 3 to 6.30 pm, and will be broadcast in live streaming at the links webtv.senato.it, www.youtube.com/user/SenatoItaliano.

Starting today and until February 19, ‘Let’s give roots to hope, plant pomegranates’ is back, the fifth edition of the green and supportive initiative launched by Fiagop on the occasion of World Childhood Cancer Day to sow seeds of solidarity for pediatric oncohematology and devote special attention to the care of the environment. Various associations together with Fiagop will plant small pomegranate shrubs – Punica granatum – in many towns and cities. Small ceremonies will be held in hospitals, public gardens, schools, with the participation of patients and their families, doctors and health personnel, in collaboration with representatives of institutions and stakeholders in various capacities sensitive to the cause. An advance of spring will blossom on the pomegranates: the branches will be dressed in messages of hope and closeness dedicated to all children and young people who have contracted cancer, all over the world, and of love in memory of those who have lost their battle.

“We chose the pomegranate – explains Paolo Viti, president of Fiagop – because it is a resilient shrub and bearer of many symbolisms, all positive and linked to the cycles of life. It produces a fruit, the pomegranate, which in addition to being an amazing reservoir of well-being for all of us, is formed by the union of many small grapes that give strength to each other, well representing that cohesion that must be born between doctors, patients, parents and associations because it is well known that the union, participation and empathy is an important part of care.”

To join from home, a pinch of imagination is enough, with themed variations: you can take selfies next to a pomegranate, draw the fruit, prepare a recipe and share everything on your favorite social networks with a message of closeness and love, using the hashtags : #DiamoRadiciAllaSperanza #FIAGOP #ICCD2023 #CUREALL #stronger together.

Also on the program is ‘I want you a bag of good’, a collection of bags of blood and blood products. The leukemic child, like the one being treated for a tumour, is at risk of infections due to lowering of white blood cells, but above all of bleeding due to lowering of platelets and severe anemias. Blood transfusions are then necessary, which must therefore always be available. For this reason, Fiagop associates this initiative dedicated to the donation of blood and platelets with each of its public outings, which its federated associations organize at the main transfusion centers of their reference hospitals.

“Blood is a precious gift in the most difficult moments of oncological therapies, donated regularly for pediatric oncohematology, so that the necessary supplies for our children and young people are always available”, is Viti’s invitation. The ‘I want you a bag of good’ postcards will be available at the transfusion centers involved, with which to take a selfie to share on your favorite social networks using the hashtags #iodono #unasaccadibene #FIAGOP. To book the donation, you can contact your reference association, consult the calendar of appointments: https://giornatamondialecancroinfantile.it/iniziative_pubblicheuna_sacca_di_bene.html, contact the nearest Fidas office.

“The appointments in the area are organized by our 32 associations – Viti concludes – with the support of hundreds of volunteers, ready to welcome those who wish to participate with all attention, and supported by many friendly organizations close to our mission. I want to get everyone the my deepest sense of gratitude, for the great commitment made on this special occasion, and for always being at the side of our families and their children, so that no one ever feels alone in front of the disease. Join us!”.