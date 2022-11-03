Parents will have to contribute considerably more to childcare in 2023 than they do now. The rates of childcare organizations are rising due to inflation, and the subsidy for childcare from the government is lagging behind. Lower incomes in particular feel this in their wallets.

First of all, the gross hourly rates of childcare organizations will increase on average by about 8.7 percent for nurseries next year. This is evident from an inventory of the website netcontribution.nl among more than seven hundred childcare organizations. High energy prices, rising rents and a huge staff shortage are driving up rates, the industry has heard.

Every spring, the government sets an allowance for parents for childcare. However, that amount only partly takes into account the high inflation later in the year, which many organizations have passed on in full. So the surcharge rate is only 5.6 percent higher.

Coughing up yourself

Parents have to cough up the difference themselves. And that bill is much harder for the lower incomes, according to a calculation by net Contribution. For example, a household with an annual income of up to 27,000 euros and two children who go to childcare two days a week sees the costs rise by more than 41 percent. A family with an income of 120,000 euros can count on 'only' 13 percent higher costs.

Director Emmeline Bijlsma of the Childcare Branch Organization cannot confirm the figures given, but she also notes that the supplement rate for the coming year is not nearly high enough to cover the costs of more expensive childcare. “And it is indeed true that the lowest incomes feel it the hardest in their wallets,” said the director.

Chairman Gjalt Jellesma of BOinK, an association for parents in childcare, fears for the development of the children and the career of their parents. He also expects that many parents will stop working and advocates an additional increase in the childcare allowance.

