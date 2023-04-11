Parents who have their child taken care of by a day care center that wants to make a profit spend considerably more money on this than on non-profit day care. The difference is already rising to about 70 cents per hour. Especially in places where parents can only go to commercial childcare, there is a chance that parents will soon be further charged with costs.

This has emerged from research into the profitability of day care, which Minister Karien van Gennip (Social Affairs and Employment, CDA) has sent to the House of Representatives.

Childcare centers run by investment vehicles (private equity) in particular seem to charge the highest rates: for example, they charge 9.58 euros per hour for childcare, while a ‘regular’ commercial provider charges 9.45 euros and a non-commercial provider 8 .89 euros.

In total, 60 percent of childcare in the Netherlands is in the hands of commercial providers. Twelve percent of this ‘market’ is in the hands of private investment funds: Partou, Babilou Family, Cooperating Childcare and CompaNanny. Partou is the biggest player. See also Maserati considered a passenger van called Buran . in 2000

It is striking that these large providers mainly care for children in neighborhoods where incomes are above average. At the same time, the researchers note that the shelters run by private equity commit offenses relatively less often than other providers. However, staff turnover here is higher than in non-profit organisations.

Parents hunted for expense

The role of investment funds in childcare is under a magnifying glass now that the cabinet plans to make childcare almost ‘free’. From 2025, all parents who work will be reimbursed 96 percent of the costs of childcare. However, the problem is that there is already a growing difference between the rate reimbursed by the government and the costs charged by the reception organisation. The difference must be coughed up by parents.

There is a fear that commercial shelter organizations in particular will increase the rates if the government pays a much larger share of the costs. As a result, parents who do not have the choice of childcare are forced to pay higher costs. According to the researchers of SEO Economic Research, this fear is not unfounded: especially in ‘markets’ that do not work well, ‘large players can convert part of the higher subsidy into (excess) profits through higher prices’. See also Covid, flu, RSV: the 'triplademia' that threatens the planet

Price cap

Van Gennip has therefore asked another agency, Decisio, to map out the possibilities for preventing such excess profits. Decisio argues that ‘price regulation, and in particular a price cap’ is an ‘effective barrier to price increases’. This would mean that childcare centers are not allowed to charge more than a maximum rate set by the government.

The question is how high such a ceiling should be, say the researchers: “If this is set too high it is not effective, if it is set too low it can limit the continuity of supply and diversity.”

Also listen to our podcast Politics Close, and subscribe via Spotify or Apple:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our videos about politics here: See also Zelenskiy promises victory in speech on Defenders of Ukraine Day