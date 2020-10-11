TIn spite of billions being invested in the expansion of the daycare center, according to calculations by the Institute of German Economy (IW), the number of missing places for children under three years of age is increasing. As of March 1, 2020, there was a shortage of around 342,000 publicly funded childcare places in day-care centers and day care workers for under three-year-olds, as reported by “Welt am Sonntag” with reference to the IW study. The care gap has increased by more than 127,000 places since 2015.

In relation to all children under three years of age, there was no place for one in seven of them (14.4 percent) as of March 1. In 2015 it was 10.2 percent.

According to the IW calculation, the development in the federal states is sometimes very different: Saarland is the negative front runner, there is a lack of publicly funded childcare for 19.8 percent of children under three years of age. Bremen followed with 19.1 percent and North Rhine-Westphalia with 18.9 percent.

According to “Welt am Sonntag”, the Federal Ministry of Family Affairs referred to the increase of 135,000 childcare places since 2015. “However, it is true that there are still a shortage of places and that the difference between the need for care and the care rate increased between 2015 and 2020,” said one Spokeswoman. The reason is that “the needs expressed by parents have also increased over the years”.

“More and more parents want a childcare place for their child earlier,” said the Ministry of Family Affairs. At the same time, the number of children in the population has been increasing for years, “so that an expansion had to take place just to keep the utilization rate constant”.