Childcare | Helsinki decided to implement a new giant kindergarten

A new giant daycare center is going to be built in Kruununhaka, Helsinki. It was also decided to close the Marjala daycare center in Kumpula, Helsinki.

Politicians decided on Tuesday in the board of education and training that a new giant daycare center for 224 children will be built on Maurinkatu in Kruununhaan, Helsinki.

The new daycare center would possibly close daycare center Aleksi in Kruununhaa and daycare center Wilhola in Kluuvi.

However, the Helsinki Education and Training Board outlined on Tuesday that the impact of the new daycare center on Maurinkatu on the small daycare centers in the area will be addressed separately.

HS previously said that the new daycare center would possibly close the daycare centers Wilhola, Aleksi and Masto. However, in the most recent plans presented to the residents, the Masto kindergarten was separated from the plan. Instead of moving, the city is planning additional places for children in Masto.

New the daycare center will be built in the Uusimaa barracks.

It replaces the current escape rooms of the Vironniemi kindergarten. In addition, the daycare is to be used as an escape room, as several renovation projects are coming to the area.

The new kindergarten will be put into use by January 2026. It is rented from an outside party for approximately 903,000 euros per year. At this stage, it is only a needs assessment, which means that the daycare's more detailed plans will be decided upon later.

The decision about the daycare was not made unanimously in the board, but the politicians twisted its details on Tuesday.

The Jättipäiväkot was supported by the Sdp and Kokoumu representatives in the board. However, they emphasized the involvement of staff, parents and children in the planning of the premises and yard.

The representatives of the Greens and the Left Alliance opposed the project in the presented scope and would have liked to reduce it.

In addition, the Greens and the Vasemistoliitto would have liked to secure the operation of the kindergarten Vironniemi, Wilhola and Masto. The parties also paid attention to the size of the yard of the planned kindergarten.

Maurinkatu concerns have been raised about the size of the yard area of ​​the new kindergarten parental than researchers through the agency of.

According to HS's data, the yard would have space for 224 children at five square meters per child, although the education and training industry says that it follows the RT guidelines, i.e. the national basic level, regarding the design guidelines for the yards.

According to the RT guidelines, the recommended area of ​​the playground is 20 square meters per child. In the built-up urban environment, the minimum target is at least 15 square meters per child.

In the same at the meeting, the city of Helsinki decided to close Marjala's daycare center in Kumpula, Helsinki, starting next August. Day care is planned to be moved to Koskela later, but initially families should apply to other day care centers in the area.

The decision was made precisely by a vote of 7-6, with the left-wing coalition and basic Finns opposing the closing of the kindergarten.