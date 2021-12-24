A number of childcare centers in our country, including the large Partou, had to terminate current contracts with parents due to a lack of staff, which meant that they were no longer able to meet the quality requirements. Emmeline Bijlsma, director of the branch organization for childcare BK, confirms this after a message from RTL News .











Many dozens of children can no longer be cared for, says Bijlsma. “It is still very little of the total of 823,000 children, they are incidents, but it is terrible. The parents have their hands in their hair.”

waiting lists

The organization has also warned against making reception much cheaper, as stated in the coalition agreement. ,,Then you get even more questions. We can only meet that if there is a program to help us with that.”

Upcoming contracts were also here and there withheld by the childcare centers, because they would no longer be feasible. Centers will also no longer be expanded, although there are now 10,000 more children to care for than last year. There are also waiting lists. “We try to prevent this with all our might, we always want to be ready, as we are now during the lockdown.”

Quality requirements

There may be something to be said for lowering some quality requirements, says Bijlsma. It is also being looked at and some rules have also been temporarily relaxed. However, this should only concern requirements in the administrative area, for example, things that ‘do not necessarily promote quality’. “But it is a serious profession, you guide children in their development, the requirements for this are rightly high.”

Watch our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: