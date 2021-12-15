The reimbursement for childcare will be increased to 95 percent for working parents of children up to the age of 12, in the long term this should increase to 100 percent. That is stated in the coalition agreement published on Wednesday. The amount of the childcare allowance still depends on the level of income, the number of children and the type of childcare.

As a result of the Allowances Affair, benefits will in future be paid directly to childcare institutions instead of directly to the parents. This “so that people no longer get lost in the complicated arrangements or have to deal with high recoveries”. Parents only pay a ‘small personal contribution’ themselves.

For victims of the Allowances affair there will be “generous compensation and emotional healing”. The new cabinet expects this ‘recovery operation’ to last until 2023, but possibly longer. Within this process there will be ‘a greater role for municipalities to provide parents with a fixed point of contact and more targeted support, and more attention to emotional recovery throughout the process’.

