Childcare allowance for children THL researcher on proposal to abolish home care allowance: “Such solutions should be assessed more broadly than just in terms of employment”

A group of economists is proposing the abolition of home care subsidies to increase women’s employment. It would increase the need for day care and affect families with children.

Junior the abolition of home care support would bring a very big change for Finnish families with children. It could have a wide range of effects, says a sociologist, specialist researcher at the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) Johanna Närvi.

In the past, the main discussions have been about shortening the support period for home care support, the amount of support, municipal or sibling benefits.

HS reported on Tuesday that a working group of economists is proposing to the government the complete abolition of home care subsidies. According to the group, it would be one of the key tools for improving employment.

According to HS, a working group of economic experts from the Ministry of Employment and the Economy estimates that removing the subsidy would increase women’s employment by around 10,000 in the long term.

Home care allowance may be paid to a parent remaining at home after earned family leave until the youngest child reaches the age of three. The support is mainly used by mothers.

The care allowance for home care support is 343 euros. Siblings are paid a sibling supplement. In addition, a care allowance can be paid depending on the gross income of the family. Some municipalities also pay a municipal care allowance.

The government has not decided to remove the subsidy. It is a politically controversial issue, as the center in particular has defended home care support. The final report of the working group of economists is due to be completed later this winter.

Nervous considers the estimate of 10,000 women employed by economists to be high. He points out that he has no knowledge of the calculations on which the estimate is based.

However, previous calculations of employment effects are more moderate. According to Närvi, in connection with the previous failed family leave reform, the employment effects were calculated if the care allowance for home care support were cut by EUR 300.

“According to Kela, the change would bring 4,900 people into employment. That’s only half of the ten thousand now presented, ”says Närvi.

“And in previous proposals that have talked about shortening the support period, there have been estimates of a couple of thousand employees.”

He points out that the changes in home care support affect a very large part of Finnish families with children. According to Kela’s yearbook published in 2019, 87 percent of the families who are entitled to it used the support.

Forty percent of families used home care allowance until the child turned one and a half years old. According to Närvi, few people take care of a child at home until they are three years old.

The use of long periods of support and the number of children cared for at home have declined in the 21st century. According to Närvi, the changes are especially related to the labor market and the availability of work.

THL: n and Kela’s family leave survey was conducted in 2013. According to it, about two out of three women who take maternity leave have a permanent employment relationship. Of the mothers who cared for a child over the age of two at home, less than half now had a valid employment relationship.

“We know that longer periods of home care support are more often used by less educated and disadvantaged mothers. It has been estimated that, for example, shortening the support period would particularly affect mothers in a weaker labor market position, whose employment would be more difficult, ”says Närvi.

Home care allowance could make life more difficult for families with children.

“Of course, if it is difficult to find a job or only a very low-paid job could be found,” says Närvi.

“According to a 2013 survey, just over a quarter of mothers who were still caring for a two-year-old child at home and did not have a job were without post-primary education. It would be very difficult for this group to find employment in the current labor market. If the support were removed, they would probably be studying or unemployed. ”

Family livelihood is one thing that influences decisions about how long a child will be cared for at home.

According to a study by THL, the decision was influenced not only by the mother’s labor market status but also by the families’ thoughts on what is best for the child. The decision was also influenced by parents’ assessments of the quality of early childhood education.

If home care allowance were abolished, the current system would put parents in the care of a child at just under one year of age. That would be a big change from the current situation.

“Even if a job is found, I don’t think just about all families would be willing to make such a decision. We have such a strong position in home care support, and it has shaped the world of thought in the direction that it would be good for a small child to be cared for by a parent at home, ”says Närvi.

“According to surveys, few keep children under the age of one ready to go into early childhood education, especially in kindergartens with large groups of children. I think quite a few families, at least initially, would try to make other solutions so that the child can be cared for at home. ”

Home care allowance elimination would bring a much larger number of children under the age of three to early childhood education. There is already a shortage of professionals in early childhood education.

“It would mean big challenges especially for the personnel side, because the personnel dimensioning is different for those under three years of age than for those over three years of age,” says the Development Association’s Development Manager Jarkko Lahtinen.

By law, a group of children under the age of three must have one adult for every four children, and those over the age of three must have one adult for every seven children.

“We already have a shortage of qualified teachers but little by little also babysitters. The biggest shortage is in the Helsinki metropolitan area, but there is already a shortage of teachers in other major cities as well, ”says Lahtinen.

“Many more measures would be needed to enable early childhood education to meet the potential growing demand for services.”

Helsinki there was a shortage of about 500 teachers in early childhood education last November. The babysitter deficit was 13 percent. A year ago, the situation was even worse.

For example, Tampere has so far had enough teachers for permanent positions in early childhood education. In contrast, the availability of substitute and fixed-term workers is weak.

Labor pressures adds the forthcoming staff reform in 2030. According to it, a larger proportion of employees, ie two-thirds, must be kindergarten teachers or sociologists.

Lahtinen points out that the family leave reform that is being prepared will also affect families with children and their solutions.

“Everything is related to everything. It is not so simple that removing home care allowance would bring more mothers into the labor market. The other side is what it means in the service system and what the costs would be. More workers and facilities are needed, ”he says.

THL: n According to Närvi, the increase in public spending has also curbed previous plans to cut home care subsidies.

According to Närvi, it is also necessary to assess how the abolition of support would affect another concern in addition to employment: birth rates. In recent years, the birth rate in Finland has fallen to a record low.

“What would the complete abolition of home care allowance mean for parental solutions? Would it show up as a declining birth rate? Such solutions should be assessed more broadly than just in terms of employment. “