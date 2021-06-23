Childbirth The woman was alleged to have given birth to ten babies in South Africa – in reality this did not happen

No hospital has been born in any hospital in Gauteng Province, the provincial government says.

South African the woman was alleged to have given birth to ten babies, seven boys and three girls earlier in June. However, the information is not true, the news reported British Broadcasting Corporation BBC on wednesday.

The mother of the alleged tithe on the basis of medical tests, Gosiame Sithole, has not even been pregnant in the near future.

According to the BBC, 37-year-old Sithole is undergoing mental health research and is being offered support.

The statement did not provide information on the reasons that led to the claim of ten babies.

Earlier the allegation raised doubts. A week ago, the father of the tenth was mentioned Tebobo Tsotetsi thought there were no babies.

The issue was reported at the time, among other things Pretoria News. According to the newspaper, Sithole’s partner Tsotetsi issued a statement asking that people not send financial grants to the family. He had also reported missing Sithole to police.

HS also reported on the matter.

The Independent Online (IOL) media group, which owns Pretoria News, is the first to report the allegation – and further argues that this is true.

The IOL claims that Sithole gave birth to the children on June 7 in Pretoria, in Gauteng province, but that hospital staff were ill-prepared for the birth.

According to the IOL, the hospital and the provincial health authorities are just trying to cover up their negligence. However, the latest opinion states that the allegations of negligence are false and unfounded.