No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Childbirth The new chief physician of the Women’s Clinic explains why there is no need to fear childbirth: “It is the most creative situation that can be in a person’s life”

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 31, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Finland is now campaigning for the experiences of mothers to be taken seriously. Mervi Väisänen-Tommiska, the new chief physician of the Women’s Clinic, believes in the change. She says women are on the same side in this matter.

Clock is Monday afternoon at half past three when we agreed Mervi Väisänen-Tommiskan with an interview – three o’clock. Electrical operation is right for him, it is part of the job of an obstetrician.

At the beginning of the interview, she is still in office at the Women’s Clinic Pregnancy monitoring and postpartum treatment Line Director and Chief Administrative Officer. But in the middle of the conversation comes a congratulatory call from the supervisor: he has been established as a post.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.