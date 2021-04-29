Childbirth Midwives say maternal safety is threatened because of urgency – Now Hus replies: “Concern has been heard”

Hus has presented additional vacancies to maternity wards for next year.

Helsinki and the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) announced on Thursday that it has heard the midwives ’concerns about their workload, adequacy of resources and safety of delivery.

A group of midwives working in the Hus area wrote last weekend in the HS opinion section that Hus’s maternity units are threatened by labor shortages. In the paper, midwives expressed concerns about the safety of mothers and the transfer of midwives to other areas due to the constant workload.

HS: n on Monday the midwife interviewed said that staff have made numerous in-house reports of incidents, but these have not led to changes.

“We appreciate the work of all our midwives, both experienced and early in their careers. With this case, however, it is clear that we need to improve the dialogue between management and our staff. We have also started a discussion with the hospital management to improve surrogacy arrangements, ”says Senior Chief Nurse, Gynecology and Obstetrics Kirsi Heino in the bulletin.

Husin Vice President, Gynecology and Obstetrics Seppo Heinonen says Hus is looking to increase staffing in maternity wards next year.

“Working in the maternity ward requires a long familiarity, and therefore skilled, experienced professionals must be involved in the shifts at all times. This is how we guarantee patient safety. We have also presented additional vacancies to the maternity wards for next year, ”says Heinonen.

Hus admits that hiring staff for maternity wards during the busy summer months is challenging. The work of a midwife in childbirth is a demanding expert job, only part of which can be replaced by substitute work.

The corona epidemic makes it difficult to obtain qualified deputies, says Heino.

“The turnover of permanent midwives caring for obstetricians and women who have given birth is about five per cent a year. In the spring, turnover has not increased significantly compared to recent years. Of course, it is more difficult to get qualified deputies due to the coronavirus epidemic, among other things. ”

In addition, nursing staff now have an exceptional choice in the labor market, Hus points out.

Hus assures in a statement that giving birth in hospitals in the area is still safe.

The woman who gave birth at the women’s clinic said on wednesday To HS for the hurry and insecurity she experienced during childbirth last fall.

Birth rates rose by about 7% year-on-year in the January-March follow-up this year. In March, even more babies were born than usual, up 11 percent more than in March last year.

According to Hus, there has been no increase in the number of serious adverse events in maternity wards this spring.

Husin reports show that last year, employees at Hus maternity wards filed a Haipro report, or harm report, about three cases that were estimated to cause serious harm to the patient. In 2019, one of the disadvantages assessed as serious was reported. Moderate adverse events were reported last year 37. There was a small increase from 2019, when moderate adverse events were reported 29.

In total, employees in the gynecology and obstetrics units made about 25 percent more reports of harm in 2019 than in 2019. Nearly half of the reported situations were problems related to data flow or data management. According to reports, the occurrence of the event has been influenced by communication and information flow, as well as operating methods. The work environment and resources were seen to have affected about 20 percent of the events.

HS collects childbirth experiences from healthcare professionals, midwives and spouses or support staff present at childbirth.

You can share your experiences with the attached form. HS does not publish names without permission.