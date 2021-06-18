Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

Many countries consider having many children a social and economic “crisis”, while other countries see it as a national task, allocating rewards, gifts, and tax exemptions to parents.

Between this and that, the world receives daily tens of thousands of desirable children in one country, while another country sees them as an economic and social burden.

China welcomes ‘third child’

After forty years of imposing strict laws on having children, China reversed its decisions, and began to motivate young people to have the third child to obtain gifts and rewards, after the high rate of aging according to the last population survey of the country, so the ruling party resorted to lifting all restrictions and allowing young people to inject new blood able to work.

Newborns in China receive a valuable gift a month after birth, and in a celebration called the day of the full moon, parents gather to bless their new child, and grandparents give their grandchildren a gift of a red egg or money wrapped in a red paper.

South Korea..the government is moving

After the situation in South Korea deteriorated and the fertility rate fell to the lowest in the world, the government moved to solve the crisis, and announced new measures to encourage young people to have children, after they had turned away from it due to the high costs of education and the long working hours. The population growth rate in South Korea is declining, and it is expected to record another decline in 2028.

Hungary..tax exemption

In Hungary, you can get full tax exemption if you have many children, as the state tries to maintain the ratio of the Hungarian population to immigrants to the country, so the government asked its people to increase the number of Hungarian children and in return they get tax exemption.

Italy .. “Land for Children”

In Italy, the father gets a free plot of land for every new child, as part of the “land for children” campaign.

Poland .. “Be like rabbits”

“Be like rabbits” is the slogan of a campaign launched by Poland to increase its population after the European Union included it among the countries with the lowest fertility rates. This campaign has been going on since 2017 until now, and it provides support to families who want to increase the number of their children.

red stripe

In Guatemala, new mothers avoid leaving the house forty days before giving birth, and during this period they only eat chicken soup, thinking of the grandparents that it is a rich source of proteins, and that it is best to help the mother and to protect the newborn from evil spirits. A red ribbon is placed on his hands.

Do it..for Denmark

In Denmark, its government offers free airline tickets to families with large numbers, as part of an encouraging initiative entitled “Do it for Denmark” that was launched in 2015.

The name of the newborn is mandatory

Germany sets a list of names and requires families to choose the name of the newborn from among them. These lists are found in government offices and it is not allowed to leave them until after an official presentation in which the parents explain the reason for rejecting the official names, so that the state ensures that no name is chosen that makes the child a subject of ridicule in the future.

Observers.. and mass sterilization

Women in densely populated areas in a number of countries are subject to mass sterilization, in a process that takes only a few minutes, but leads to disastrous results, and may cause the spread of diseases and infection among women. There are countries that consider a woman who gives birth to two or more children a target by doctors, and she may be subjected to a secret sterilization process without her knowledge, and there are countries that have passed strict birth control laws, and assigned monitors sent to villages and areas with high density to ensure the implementation of decisions.