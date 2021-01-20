In the meantime, there is no need to know about it. ”A 47-year-old woman was taken into custody in the Rostov region. According to the investigation, she drowned her daughter’s newborn child in a bucket, and then buried him in the yard.

According to the source of AiF.ru, the murder of a newborn boy was solved thanks to a relative of a dysfunctional family.

Drowned and buried

47 year old Svetlana Kirichenko suspected of killing a newborn child. She herself gave birth to her 23-year-old daughter Elena…

“After that, she lowered the newborn boy into a bucket of water, and when he stopped showing signs of life, she wrapped it in plastic bags and buried it in the backyard of her house,” the department of the Investigative Committee of Russia in the Rostov region told reporters.

Elena’s sister told the district police officer about the murder. It is known that the woman in labor was not registered with the doctors. Her mother was previously convicted of theft under the second part of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

“In the evening, the pregnant woman began labor activity,” the report says. “Since there was a small child in the house, my mother decided not to frighten him, but to give birth to her daughter in the barn”.

The elder Kirichenko threw two pillows on the floor and filled a bucket of water. Half an hour later, her daughter gave birth to a boy. Mom accepted the baby and cut his umbilical cord with scissors, which she had prepared in advance. And then she drowned the newborn in a bucket of water and buried it in the yard.

Elena’s eldest son is 5 years old.

Drank for a couple

Residents of Sandata told AiF.ru that the family is known in the village as dysfunctional. They lived in poverty. Neighbors on Mayakovsky Street, where the incident occurred, claim that the daughter and mother drank a couple, led an obscene lifestyle. Suspicious individuals gathered in the house, so during childbirth, women could be drunk.

The grandmother of the deceased baby, Svetlana Kirichenko, faces a term of up to 20 years in prison.