Childbirth A small baby boom is forecast for Helsinki this summer: The Women’s Clinic is preparing to open more maternity wards

In Uusimaa, there are more times calculated in March than births in the same month in 2020.

To Helsinki seems to be coming up with a little baby boom for the summer. Thus, the slight increase in birth rates continues in the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts.

The women’s clinic is already preparing for a large number of births in the spring and summer. More on this later, but vice president of gynecology and obstetrics Seppo Heinonen says the maternity hospital is preparing to open at least a couple more maternity wards from the fourth floor.

Childbirth turned to a small rise last year for a long time. However, due to the corona epidemic, it has been uncertain whether growth will continue.

Now it would seem that yes. In January, the number of births hardly changed from the corresponding period last year. In March, on the other hand, it is estimated that there would be more calculated times than in Uusimaa a year ago.

Hus makes these assessments based on screenings. The figure is uncertain in that ultrasound examination does not always take place in the same locality as it is ultimately given birth.

Helsinki counseling centers have already warned that if both the Women’s Clinic and Jorvi are congested, the mother can be referred to Hyvinkää or further afield.

Heinonen says that preparations are being made for the growth of childbirth. In addition to maternity wards, of course, enough professionals are needed for the job.

“There are enough pairs of hands, but in the summer there is always a bigger concern about the lack of skills during the holidays,” says Heinonen.

There are no longer such big differences in maternity hospitals between the different months as in previous years. However, July has been the busiest month for at least the previous two years.

Birth rate turned in 2020 rise In Finland for the first time in ten years. Admittedly, the change is very small. The direction was the same too In Uusimaa, although the increase was in Lohja, Hyvinkää and Jorvi, while at the Women ‘s Clinic the number decreased slightly.

The baby boom is forecast to continue in the early part of the year also on the basis that more maternity benefits have been applied for from Kela last year. Admittedly, this is not a completely reliable measure either, as it takes several months to apply for a grant and families may not take action to complete the application at the same time.