Childbirth A 25-year-old Malian woman gave birth to a record nine children – How is that possible?

25 years old Malian woman Halima Cisse gave birth on Tuesday five girls and four boys by caesarean section in Morocco. The mother is well and the babies have been moved to the premature babies due to low weight.

According to a doctor at a Moroccan hospital, babies weighed between 500 grams and a pound at birth, according to Reuters.

In the past, nines have been born into two families: in Australia in 1971 and in Malaysia in 1999. However, none of these survived more than a few days.

In Cisse’s case, it has not yet been ascertained whether the nines were born naturally or whether she has used hormonal or fertility treatments.

“In practice fertilization requires nine follicles, each with one ovum. Of course, one egg can divide and identical twins can be born, so there could be fewer eggs. It would seem strange that such ovulation would have taken place without medication, ”commented Emeritus Professor of Reproductive Medicine Aila Tiitinen.

Normally, only one egg is released from the ovaries during ovulation, but it is possible that one or more eggs will naturally come off. Hormone therapies can help mature more eggs, allowing more of them to detach.

“Naturally, such a pregnancy is really unlikely to happen. In Africa, hormone therapy is prescribed when a woman stops using contraception and when it takes for ovulation to resume, ”says the gynecologist. Bill Kalumi To the BBC.

At a hospital in Casablanca, a nurse checked how one of the nine premature babies of a Malian woman could.­

Polygamous pregnancies are dangerous for both babies and the mother herself.

Normally, the pregnancy lasts 40 weeks. As the number of fetuses increases, the weeks of pregnancy decrease because there is not enough space in the uterus. Weight also affects: American Slate magazine according to the experts interviewed when the total weight of the fetuses reaches 5.5 kg, childbirth begins at the latest.

According to the Association of Multiple Families in the case of twins, the pregnancy usually lasts 36 weeks, in the case of triplets 33 weeks and so on. The nine babies born to Cisse weighed half a pound to a pound and the birth took place at 30 weeks of pregnancy.

The earlier a baby is born, the more likely it is that it will suffer from a long-term illness, such as a CP injury. According to the BBC, Cisse’s newborn babies have been transferred to premature babies, where they will be cared for for the next 2-3 months.

When talking about infertility treatments, ie fertility and hormone treatments, the ethics of the operation must be taken into account, as the risks increase with each fetus. However, other problems revolve around infertility.

In Finland, health care treatments are cheap compared to the prices in many other countries. Aila Tiitinen comments that infertility is a problem all over the world, but in Africa, for example, the problem is growing on a larger scale, because access to treatment is difficult, if not impossible, because of its price.

The previous record of survivors in childbirth were the eight who were born to an American known as “Octomom”. To Nadya Suleman. The children turned 12 this year. Suleman’s Eight was born as a result of in vitro fertilization when six embryos were implanted in his uterus. In the United States, the maximum amount for planted beginnings there are three.

In Finland infertility treatments have evolved, and today in in vitro fertilization, only one fertilized egg is implanted in the uterus. Letrosol has also been introduced on the hormone therapy side, which results in fewer multiple birth defects than previous hormone therapies.

A maximum of five babies have been born in Finland at one time. Viitos has been born in Finland several times, most recently in 1977. Two of the four were born during the 21st century. There are three to ten triplets each year and more than 600 twins are born. Only about 1.4 percent of all births give birth to more than one baby.