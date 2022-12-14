Boy with Down syndrome bullied by his classmates, the shocking video

Bullying continues to rage in schools. A boy with down syndrome was attacked by high school students inside a bathroom. The video, shot at York Community High School in the Elmhurst suburb of Chicago, it shows a group of students pushing the boy to the ground, while other boys watch the scene with amused applause.

“We are deeply disappointed and saddened by the actions of this small group of students,” the superintendent said Keisha Campbell. “The bullying, the intimidation and the harassment they diminish a student’s ability to learn and a school’s ability to educate. Such behaviors are not tolerated, and any student who chooses to engage in these behaviors will face the consequences.”

For his part, the principal Shahe Bagdasarian he said district officials “immediately” began investigating the incident. “Parents have been contacted and students have been questioned about the incident,” she said Bagdasarian. The victim’s identity and age were not disclosed.

