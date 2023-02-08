Child with a fever of 41 made to wait an hour and a half in green code: she died three days later

She had had to wait hours before being examined and then transferred in green code to another hospital, where the alert was finally triggered for her condition. Too late to save the life of the two-year-old girl who died in Lecce hospital from fulminant encephalitis due to an influenza virus.

The tragedy occurred last December 29, after three days of efforts by the doctors. Now the parents have decided to file a complaint for what happened at the first hospital they had turned to, that of Gallipoli, assuming the crime of culpable responsibility for death or personal injury in the health sector.

The couple, residing in Sannicola, had decided to take the little girl to the emergency room of the Sacred Heart of Jesus on the evening of December 26, with a fever of 41.

“The doctor would have refused to let the child in first and would have invited the mother to go to the pediatrics given the hurry”, reports the complaint. In the pediatric ward, the mother was allegedly removed and the child left on the cot for an hour and a half despite the fact that she was already in a state of semi-consciousness, without receiving treatment. According to the complaint, the mother was then asked to take her daughter to her home “because there was nothing serious”. Only later did the doctors decide to transfer the child to Lecce “in green code and with the motivation of the lack of beds”.

The child was thus taken to Fazzi in Lecce without, according to the complaint, a doctor accompanying the ambulance. Once she got to the second hospital, the code would instantly change from green to red. The child was intubated, subjected to a CT scan and a series of tests, but the situation was now compromised.