Child who fell from the fifth floor and was saved: the prosecutor’s office for minors asks for support from social services

“We want to clarify whether it was an isolated episode or if, instead, what happened does not fit into a context of neglect”. This was stated by Emma Avezzù, head of the Turin juvenile prosecutor’s office, after the case of the girl who fell from the balcony in via Nizza and miraculously saved by a passerby.

The intention, according to reports from La Repubblica, is to ask the court for “support” from social services for the family of the girl, who will turn 4 in a few days. The judge’s response is expected within fifteen days.

The investigations carried out in recent days by the carabinieri did not reveal any criminal charges against the parents. In the past, the family’s situation had already been reported to the prosecutor’s office, without any elements ever emerging to lead to a measure. Now the court will have to assess whether an accompaniment by social services will be necessary.

In the meantime, the girl is still hospitalized, where doctors are carrying out checks to ascertain that the fifteen-metre flight has not had any consequences on her body.