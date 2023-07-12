The baby is still being sought in Haute Provence Emile, disappeared in France while he was playing in the garden of his grandparents’ house, in a small village in the Alpes de Haute Provence, the Vernet, north of Digne-les-Bains. There are many i points that don’t add up to the investigators for a case that is causing much concern in the country. The searches have now been going on uninterruptedly since Saturday.

Emile is only 2 and a half years old. Last Saturday he disappeared into thin air from the small village in the Alpes de Haute Provence, the Vernet, north of Digne-les-Bains. He was playing in the garden of his grandparents’ house when suddenly he lost track of him.

The investigators are groping in the dark. There are no clues, information, elements that can open some useful track to find him. Searches have been going on since last Saturday to find the boy who loves chasing butterflies. But he seems to have literally vanished into thin air.

We have nothing in hand that can help us understand this disappearance.

These are the words of the prosecutor who is handling the case which is followed in France with apprehension. The teams of gendarmes are scouring a very large area, together with the canine units and many volunteers. Helicopters and drones are also in the field. The child had arrived from his grandparents for a very short time, in a village that has 25 souls. Is it possible that no one has seen it?

Emile disappeared in France: traces of him have been completely lost since Saturday

The searches are beating an area around the small village. Impossible that alone could have come so far. The forensic experts are at work, while the investigators are listening to some witnesses.

Nothing else is known about his disappearance. All the houses in the village were searched. However, the mountainous area hides small pitfalls. If Emile is lost, many hours have already passed. Without food, without water and with the high temperatures of these days, the hopes of finding him still alive are fading by the hour.