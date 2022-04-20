Rome, the family friend who fell with the quad with her 6-year-old child, is now under investigation for manslaughter

All the investigations of the case are underway for the tragic and sudden death of Lorenzo, the baby from 6 years fell off the quad, driven by a family friend. She, the latter of 26, is currently under investigation for the crime of manslaughter, pending further investigations on the terrible accident.

For the little one and his family it had to be a day of party, which instead turned into a tragedy. The prosecutor has ordered the autopsy on the child’s body.

The events began after lunchtime, on the day of Monday 18 April, on Easter Monday. Precisely in the home of the family located in the countryside of Olevano Romanoat the gates of Rome.

Lorenzo on Tuesday 19 April would have turned 6 and was happy to be able to celebrate birthday. However, he never made it to that day, as he died a few hours earlier.

After eating, the little one, together with a girl friend of the family, got on Quad to take a ride. A few minutes later, right in front of her parents’ eyes, the woman lost control of the vehicle and they were overturned.

The medium has crushed the child and in fact, despite the attempts of the intervening doctors, there was nothing for Lorenzo to do. The doctors had no choice but to ascertain his death right on the place where the drama took place.

The investigation into the death of Lorenzo, the 6-year-old boy crushed by the quad

The girl driving, on the other hand, was transported in the hospital in code red, but now it does not appear to be life threatening. The police have also chosen to open a investigation file and the family friend turns out to be the only one investigated for the crime of manslaughter.

The purpose is precisely to understand if he has lost control of the vehicle, for a malfunction or for a unevenness of the land. The quad is in fact now under seizure.

The baby’s body is now al Tor Vergata Polyclinic and in the next few hours the coroner will carry out the autopsy. This examination will give other concrete answers to the investigators on the cause that led to his excruciating and terrible death.