Andrea Mirabile, the 6-year-old boy from Palermo who died a year ago in Sharm el Sheikh while on holiday with his parents in a luxury resort, would have died of gastroenteritis of unknown origin. The pathology was not dealt with promptly and effectively by the doctor in the surgery who, after the first symptoms, examined the victim and then limited himself to prescribing drugs against food poisoning.

Only one day after being examined, when his conditions were already compromised, Andrea was hospitalized. However, the state of dehydration, due to the severe dysentery that had struck him, was now too serious. These are the conclusions of the medico-legal consultancy ordered by the Palermo prosecutor’s office investigating the matter and which largely coincide with what was ascertained by the Sharm doctors appointed by the local judicial authority to carry out the first autopsy on the child’s body.

Andrew and his parents became ill a few days after arriving in Egypt.

Food poisoning, the doctors at the surgery said. While the boy’s mother, 4 months pregnant, had mild symptoms, the condition of her son and her husband deteriorated rapidly. Andrea died immediately after arriving at the international hospital in Sharm where attempts were made to revive him in vain, while his father was transported to Palermo on a plane made available by the company with which the couple had taken out medical insurance before departure and taken to Resuscitation with severe kidney problems. He was treated and discharged a few days later.