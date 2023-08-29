Here’s what the prosecutors decided on the case of the child who died in Sharm

For the case of Andrea Mirabile, the storage seems like the only possible way to go according to the Prosecutor of Palermo after a year of investigation: we do not have the jurisdiction to continue investigating. The child had lost his life while on holiday in Sharm el Sheikh, together with his parents. Admitted to hospital for suspected food poisoning, his heart suddenly stopped.

According to what has emerged in the last few hours, the Italian justice he could not do anything else about the investigations and the case of the 6-year-old boy from Palermo who lost his life a year ago while on vacation with his family in a luxury resort in Sharm el Sheikh.

The Prosecutor of Palermo, after a year of lengthy investigations, has in fact already asked for the case to be dismissed. Now it is up to the investigating judge to accept or not this request on a case that had caused a lot of uproar in our country. However, the Egyptian judicial authority will continue the investigation.

The parents had reported what happened in the Egyptian country to their child. The magistrates had appointed consultants to understand the causes of the Andrew’s death. According to them, the Egyptian doctors would not have adequately dealt with the pathology that was the life of the 5-year-old boy.

Experts, in fact, have come to the conclusion that it took too long to cure him. The doctor of the surgery who first visited him would have liquidated him quickly with drugs for food poisoning. The day after the hospitalization and then the sudden death.

Andrea Mirabile, the filing of the case in Italy ever closer. In Egypt, however, the investigations would continue

The day after the first symptoms, the baby was already very well bad. Hospitalization at the international facility in Sharm el Sheikh did not help save life of the little one.

Photo source from Pixabay

Mild symptoms even for the pregnant mother, while more serious for the father.