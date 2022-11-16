The body would have returned intact to Italy, but the gastric contents are missing which could shed light on the causes of death

It is necessary to intervene the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the case of Andrea Mirabilethe 6-year-old boy died in Sharm-el-Sheik while on vacation with his parents. The cause of the boy’s death is not yet known. To get information from Egypt he will need a rogatory letter.

On July 2nd Andrea Mirabile had a health problem which soon degenerated and, unfortunately, caused the death of the little one. We still have to understand why all this happened. Also because the coroners appointed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office have not yet received the results of theautopsy performed in Egypt.

The experts have to conclude the investigations, but without an international rogatory letter and the intervention of the Ministry, the times could lengthen. There baby’s body she had returned to Italy intact, but the gastric contents were missing at the time of her death, a relevant detail to understand why Andrea is no longer there.

The family had already filed a complaint with Palermo to open an investigation into the case, also because even the father had felt ill during the holiday. For this reason the most accredited hypothesis would be that of food poisoning or even poisoning.

The investigations carried out in Italy have proved to be insufficient and the outcome of the histological and toxicological tests is not yet known. The results of the autopsy carried out in Egypt are also missing: the country had shown itself to be cooperative, but nothing has yet been transmitted to our country.

Andrea Mirabile’s parents still don’t know why their 6-year-old is gone

Times of one international documentary request they could be long. And perhaps the Ministry and the Government should also be involved, hoping that Egypt does not put other stakes in the way.

Meanwhile, the parents are still waiting to know the reasons that led to the death of their child, who flew to heaven too early. Andrea was only 6 years old. And the family demands to know the truth.