Little Dario, according to the coroner, did not drown: he died following a sudden illness

The results of the autopsy carried out on the little body of Dariusthe 6-year-old boy who lost his life on the beach during the summer camp, precisely at the Margherita di Savoia establishment.

Dario was found with the face underwaternow unconscious. In a short time the rescuers brought him back to the surface and then entrusted him to the care of 118. No one could do anything to save him.

The investigators have started the investigation and, as a duty, have registered seven people in the register of suspectsi, including summer camp educators. The parents of the 6-year-old boy have launched a desperate appeal, asking anyone who has seen anything of speak.

A few hours ago the news arrived on the first results of theautopsy examination. Unfortunately little Dario died following a sudden illness, the coroner of Foggia ruled out drowning. It will now be essential to understand if it was a sudden unpredictable illness or if the same was due to some congenital disease that had never been diagnosed. The answer will come after further examination.

Little Dario’s body will be returned to the family

The story shocked the community of Canosa di Puglia, the date of the funeral has not yet been set. The Mayor has already proclaimed city ​​mourning for the day to be decided. The body will be returned to the family shortly. Most likely you will have to proceed with first immunohistochemical tests.

The charge is that of negligent crime for not having prevented the death of the minor. The agents just want to ascertain how things went and if, at that moment, Dario was under the supervision of educators of the summer camp. Witnesses said the boy was playing in the water with his friends when he was suddenly seen senseless.