For the case of child who lost his life in Torre del Grecoprobably at the hand of his mother, the investigators for Adalgisa Gamba they asked for another psychiatric expertisethe third since the woman was arrested on the heavy charge of having taken the life of her son. New disturbing details have emerged, analyzing the cell phone and the woman’s conversations.

There 41-year-old female will have to submit to a new psychiatric report. This is her third for Adalgisa Gamba, the mother accused of the death of her 2-year-old son, found lifeless in her arms on January 2, 2023, on a beach in Torre del Greco, in the province of Naples, in Campania .

The first hypotheses had led the investigators to think that the woman had drowned him in the sea. The autopsy, however, revealed that things had not gone like this. In fact, there was no water in his lungs. Perhaps his heart had already stopped after her woman choked him.

The judges of the Court of Assizes of Naples have requested a new expert opinion on the woman during the trial against her. We need to understand if she is capable of understanding and wanting. The pm Andreana Ambrosino and the civil party lawyers were however opposed.

In the courtroom, at the time of the announcement of the request for a new expert opinion, there were the defendant’s husband, the father of the child who is no longer there, and the paternal grandparents of the child. Next court hearingon February 15, 2023, when the judges will appoint a consultant.

Adalgisa Gamba, new psychiatric report to understand if the 41-year-old woman is capable of understanding and wanting

During the hearing in the courtroom judges, lawyers and those present listened to the Carabinieri officer who conducted the investigation and who reported a series of messages that Adalgisa had sent to her husband, on the behavior of her son.

He doesn’t sleep, maybe we need a pacifier – the woman had written – or do we want to make him die and maybe kick the habit?

The Carabiniere also revealed the searches carried out by the woman on her cell phone, on autism but also on how she put an end to the life of a child.