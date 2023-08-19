The father of the child who died at the thermal baths of Cretone, swallowed by the drain of a swimming pool, recounted those moments of horror that snatched his son Stephan, just 8 years old, from his life. “The water was murky, I couldn’t see anything, I pulled him by the arms but I couldn’t tear him away from that vortex”, he told Corriere della Sera.

The father of the child, of Russian origin but residing in Italy with his family, was the first to dive as soon as he realized what was happening. “My brother-in-law and his wife were at the edge of the pool. Then, the youngest daughter, who was in the water with her little brother, came out and said: “Dad, Stephan has gone away”. They looked for it in every corner, then my brother-in-law saw it in the brackish water and tried to pull it out. But he didn’t make it,” his uncle told Il Messaggero.

The investigations will have to clarify the faults of this absurd drama. The objective of the investigators is to ascertain the dynamics of what happened shortly after 18.30 on 17 August. The investigation aims to shed light primarily on any shortcomings in the implementation of safety standards within the structure which is located about 30 km from Rome.

The child’s body, recovered by divers from the Rome fire brigade unit after a complex activity that lasted about two hours, was placed at the disposal of the judicial authority which will entrust the task of carrying out the autopsy. The expert activity will be carried out by the Institute of forensic medicine of the Umberto I polyclinic.