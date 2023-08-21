He fell from the slide but then he seemed fine, his mother took him home as usual: Marcos died at the age of 2

The tragedy occurred on August 17 in Livorno. The small Marcos died at just 2 years old, after a fall from the slide. Doctors believe that the child suffered a cerebral hemorrhage, but only the autopsy will confirm the hypothesis. It will be essential to understand if that fall from the slide affected his death.

He was on holiday in Livorno, together with his family. It was his mother who told what happened. She was playing, like a normal child, when he is fell off the slide. Marcos was fine, no complaints or symptoms that could have worried his mom. That same evening he went to sleep as usual, but at 5 in the morning on the night between August 16 and 17, his conditions have plummeted.

Marcos taken to hospital

The mother realized that her 2-year-old he was bleeding from his mouth and so he alerted the emergency services. Health workers rushed to the scene and transported the minor to hospital as soon as possible. Unfortunately, despite repeated attempts to revive him, it was already too late for Marcos. Shortly after reaching the health facility, doctors were forced to declare his death.

The hospital team believes that fall from the slide may have caused a internal injurywhich may later have led to a cerebral hemorrhage. At the moment, they are awaiting the autopsy examination, the results of which may shed light on what really happened. The lifeless body of the 2-year-old boy is in the hospital morgue, at the disposal of the judicial authorities.

The police have listened to his mother several times, so far there are no entries in the register of suspects. Probably, the woman was convinced that she had witnessed a simple and normal fall from the slide, she certainly could not imagine that she would have lost her 2 year old forever that day.