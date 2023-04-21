In fact, they had discharged him from the emergency room

The investigators are investigating the Messina area for the death of a 4 month old baby, who falls and hits his head in the house. Investigate his parents by due act, given that the little one, according to their story, slipped from their arms. But also i doctors of the emergency room who visited him and discharged him, before an internal hemorrhage caused his premature death.

There Public Prosecutor of Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto, in the province of Messina, Sicily, has officially opened an investigation into the death of the 4-month-old baby. The little one died due to a cerebral hemorrhage after hospitalization at the Messina Polyclinic.

The parents of the child are registered in the register of suspects, as a due act. The little boy had wounds on his body, which were later fatal. Parents said he has hit my head on the ground. He allegedly slipped from their arms while they were in the house.

In the register of suspects, however, the names of the two doctors and a nurse from theFogliani hospital in Milazzo. The parents had taken him to the emergency room of the hospital, also in the province of Messina, after he had fallen to the ground.

The doctors had examined the 4-month-old boy, but had discharged him shortly after, reassuring the parents. Her conditions soon worsened once you get home. Subsequent attempts to rescue him were useless.

After his health conditions got worse, the parents of the 4-month-old baby took him back to Fogliani in Milazzo. Then the race to the Policlinico of Messina. Here an MRI revealed an ongoing cerebral hemorrhage.

Doctors tried to save his very young life, even with emergency surgery. But they didn’t make it. The Prosecutor’s Office has asked for the seizure of telephones and computers, to continue the investigation and find any responsibilities.