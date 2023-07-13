Tragedy of Casaltone, the investigation into the death of the 18-month-old girl who fell into the swimming pool: what emerged

All investigations are underway for the heartbreaking episode that led to the sudden death of one little girl of alone 18 months, who died in a swimming pool. The investigators are trying to understand how the events occurred and whether the adults are responsible.

Law enforcement agencies are doing all the reliefsbut from what emerged the little girl was playing in that tub, without her parents they controlled.

The heartbreaking incident took place late in the day morning of Tuesday 11 July. Precisely in a neighborhood that is located in the municipality of Casaltonelocated in the province of Parma.

The family of origin Moldovan, also has three other children besides the deceased little one. They have been living in that area for about 6 years and indeed, they are well entered. Given the heat of recent days, the locals have made available an inflatable pool for children.

The small one Ekaterina he was playing with his sister, but as it turned out there were no adults a check them. However, after getting her head under water, she has passed out.

When the family members realized this, they asked for the timely intervention of the sanitary. The police also arrived with them.

The death of the 18-month-old girl and the investigation into what happened

Doctors have tried to revive her for a long time, but in the end they had no choice but to declare her dead. Unfortunately the little girl’s heart did not never started beating again.

Given the seriousness of the incident, the police have started all the investigations of the case. For now there are no people registered in the register of suspects.

However, the purpose of agents is to reconstruct exactly the minutes preceding the drama and see if it could have been avoided. Meanwhile the whole community is trying to show nearness and affection for the family, given the serious loss suffered.