A Thai man shared a photo that is going around the world, moving everyone who finds out about the following story. The greatest wish of this child was to have a nintendoswitchUnfortunately, the family is of scarce economic resources. So, the little boy decided to make his own console using crayons, cardboard and colors, among other materials within his reach.

On social networks it is said that the photo came into the hands of Shuntaro Furukawa, CEO of Nintendowho did not hesitate to immediately travel to Thailand accompanied by a retinue of lawyers to sue the child and his family for 5 million dollars for violating copyright.

Of course this story is false! Although, behind the laughs this got us, we wonder how far this joke is from reality. But perhaps the best part of all this is that what did happen was that the father managed to raise money to buy his nintendoswitch to his son and, to surprise him, he hid it inside another cardboard model. Which got him another lawsuit… ok now, it was the last joke I promise.

See the happiness of this child, that smile is worth everything.

Editor’s note: If the child is a true fan of Nintendo he would be upset because they didn’t buy him the oled model, ok no but he would be wondering if they kept the console box for him. Who cares, they gave him a console and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe!