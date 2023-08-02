Of FGM

Overall decline in the percentage of children and adolescents vaccinated in 2020, recovery in 2021 but still below WHO recommended coverage. Only Lazio hits the target for all mandatory vaccines

Due to the pandemic, not only exams, visits, scheduled surgeries, cancer screenings have been skipped, but the mandatory and recommended vaccinations in the pediatric age,

offered free of charge by the National Health Service to protect children and adolescents from infectious diseases. Based on the data of Report of the GIMBE Foundation Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on pediatric vaccination coverage, which analyzed i data published by the Ministry of Health,

for many vaccines, the coverage recommended by the government is not achieved in all regions

World Health Organization. Only Lazio, according to Gimbe’s analysis, achieves the goal of 95 percent for all mandatory vaccinations, which threshold recommended by the World Health Organization to ensure immunity (so-called “of flock”) in the populationthat is, to indirectly protect even those who, for health reasons, cannot be vaccinated.





Mandatory and recommended vaccinations The WHO had reiterated that, even in times of Covid-19 le routine vaccinations were among the priority health services to be guaranteed, since even temporary interruptions and delays can lead to a drop in vaccination coverage below 95 percent.

In our country in force since 2017 the law n. 119 which made mandatory ten vaccinations (free) in childhood and adolescence to counteract the decline in vaccination coverage that has occurred in recent years, namely: anti-polio, anti-diphtheria, anti-tetanus, anti-hepatitis B, anti-pertussis, anti-Haemophilus influenzae type b, anti-measles , rubella, mumps, chicken pox.

recommended is always offers for free

by the regions four vaccinations: anti-meningococcal B, anti-meningococcal C, anti-pneumococcal, anti-rotavirus.



Gimbe’s studio We carried out a study with the primary objective of evaluating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 24-month coverage of mandatory and recommended vaccinations explains Nino Cartabellotta, president of the GIMBE Foundation. Analyzing the data published by the Ministry of Health, the researchers carried out a comparison of vaccination coverage in 2020 (compared to 2019) and 2021 (compared to 2020) in order to evaluate the impact of the pandemic on vaccination coverage, with respect to the following vaccines:

•Anti-polioused as a representative indicator for all vaccines contained in the hexavalent formulation, which includes anti-polio, anti-diphtheria, anti-tetanus, anti-pertussis, anti-hepatitis B, anti-haemophilus influenzae B; •Anti-measlesused as a representative indicator for all vaccines contained in the trivalent formulation: anti-measles, anti-mumps, anti-rubella;

•Anti-chickenpox;

•Anti-pneumococcus;

•Anti-rotavirus;

•Anti-meningococcus b.

For the age group considered (24 months), the targets recommended by the 2017-2019 National Vaccine Prevention Plan were used, i.e. a coverage equal to or greater than 95 percent for all vaccinationsexcept for anti-rotavirus (75% in 2019 and 95% since 2020).

Decline in vaccinations in 2020, but recovery in 2021 Well, in 2020 it turns out markedcompared to 2019, the reduction in measles vaccination coverage in 18 Regions; for the polio vaccine there is a reduction in the percentage of vaccinated people in 14 Regions; for the varicella vaccination coverage decreases in 11 Regions. Furthermore, a general reduction in coverage for anti-pneumococcus and anti-meningococcus B was also observed, while then anti-rotavirus vaccination against the trend with an increase in vaccinees in all regions. In 2021 the situation improves compared to 2020, with a general increase in coverage at national level. Lazio reaches the targets for all three mandatory vaccinations. Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Umbria and Veneto meet the targets set for polio and measles vaccines, but not for the varicella vaccine. Campania, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Molise reach the recommended targets only for the anti-polio vaccine. For recommended vaccinations, the situation is very heterogeneous, both between vaccines and between regions.

The vaccination services held up Observe Cartabellotta: If gi in 2019, public vaccination programs were struggling to reach the recommended targets due to vaccine hesitancy, the COVID-19 pandemic – with the inevitable reorganization of services, limited access to health facilities and fear of possible contagion – has had a significant impact on pediatric vaccination coverage. However, the extent of their reduction in 2020 and the rapid recovery in 2021 show that the vaccination services of the area have held up adequately the emergency managing to guarantee, in most of the Regions, the continuity of the service.