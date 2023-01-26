An event that fortunately did not lead to serious consequences occurred on Tuesday 24 January, in the province of Naples. A little girl of alone 2 years she was rushed to the hospital, with strange symptoms and it seems that she ingested a narcotic substance.

What obviously happened was also reported social services and the Prefecture. They put dad on the list of hirers of these substances.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the day of Tuesday 24 January. Precisely in a house located at Giuglianoin Campania, in the province of Naples.

For the family it seemed to be a day like any other and until then everything was going well normally. Suddenly, the little girl started showing strange symptoms.

It showed drowsiness and other strange behaviors. The parents soon became concerned and decided to carry it emergency at the Santobono hospital in Naples.

The dad warned the doctors that he may have ingested one narcotic substance that he was in the house and could have led to more serious consequences. The doctors immediately took care of her and did everything possible to help her and to prevent his condition from worsening.

The investigations for the 2-year-old girl who ingested the substance

From what emerged, that substance was derived precisely from Cannabis and had the same symptoms as those who ingest hashish. As a result, the police also intervened on the spot.

Thanks to the timely treatment of the doctors, the little one is now better and in fact, after a night under observation, she was even able to go home.

Given the dynamics of the facts and the way the story unfolded, the investigators decided to report the father, aged 33. The crimes charged against him are culpable personal injuries. They also reported him to the Prefecture as a contractor. After a search of the house, the officers seized 2.3 grams of hashish.

There will be more updates on the story.