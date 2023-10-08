A truly very serious episode is what happened in recent days in the city of Frosinone. A baby of alone 15 months he was hospitalized after ingesting a narcotic substance. His clinical picture is very complicated at the moment.

The children arrived at the family home social workerssent by the municipality, to try to understand the conditions in which the child lives and whether the parents have any responsibility.

According to information released by some local media, the events should have occurred on the day of Friday 6 October. Precisely in the city where the child lives, that is Frosinone.

For those people it seemed to be a day like any other. Nothing had happened unusualbut in a short time the unthinkable happened.

The little one started to complain about some strange things symptoms. Since the situation did not improve as the minutes passed, they rushed him to the local hospital. From here the sad and heartbreaking discovery.

The child was in those conditions, due to having ingested a narcotic substance, more precisely hashish. His conditions immediately appeared serious, but they are get worse as the hours passed. As a result, they arranged for him to be transferred to TwinsFrom Rome.

15-month-old baby in hospital: investigations

From what has emerged he is now hospitalized in the ward intensive care. His condition is expected to be very serious and the doctors are doing everything they can to keep it alive.

Given the dynamics of the incident, the police also intervened. The agents have questioned both parents, to understand how he could have ingested that substance. Her mother would have said that perhaps she found her in a ‘green area of the municipality and put it in her mouth, without her being able to realize it in time.

The municipality itself alerted the social servicesto understand how the little one lives and to do all the controls of the case. There will be further updates on this serious episode.