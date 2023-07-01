Jesus Emilio, 10 months old, lost his life to not exceed fatal injuries what caused him his own mother in events that occurred in Ciudad Obregón, municipality of Let me go, Sonora.

The baby was cared for in the Hospital for Children and Women of the Secretary of Health of the mentioned city, where he was taken by the serious injuries which presented, mainly in the head, after this serious case of child violence.

According to the information that has transpired, Gabriela “N” would have had one fight over differences with your romantic partner and that led her to throw the baby into an armchair and against the wall in his house.

The little boy was transferred to hospital to receive medical care, where remained in a coma for the injuries he suffered and I cannot overcome, which caused his death.