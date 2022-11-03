Salerno, 2-year-old girl thrown out of the window by her father: the man said he did it pushed by God

In the last few hours, important new details have emerged on the affair of the 2 year old girl fall from the window of the house on the third floor. The father accused of the attempted crime of him, in front of the investigating judge admitted his sins, but above all he explained the reasons for his act so extreme.

Despite the severity of the episode, thanks to a network that has muffled the fall, the little one seems to be fine. She got some bruises, one fracture humerus and shoulder.

The father, who at the time of the events the carabinieri found at home lying on the bed, since that same evening he has been in custody. From what emerged it would have been him a throw away the daughter.

His lawyers Silverio Sica and Tommaso Amabile in an interview with the agency Agithey explained what the father said during theinterrogation with the investigating judge. The lawyer Silverio Sica on the father’s statements said:

In our opinion it is a psychiatric story. Our client after claiming that the girl had fallen accidentally, like a flooding river, admitted that he had thrown her. She also told of having received an order from God and of her certainty that she would be saved, because this is what God wanted.

2-year-old girl fell out of the window: the facts

The facts took place around 10 on Sunday 30 October. Precisely in a building located in Corso San Vincenzo Ferreri, a Fiscianoin the province of Salerno.

The man said he changed it and subsequently threw it from the window of the third floor house, driven by God’s request. The fall of the little girl was cushioned by a net and fortunately, her conditions are not never appeared serious.

Just a few days earlier, the man had another serious episode. Under the building he started screaming that someone was going to take his daughter away. As a result, both the carabinieri and the health workers arrived. The doctors of the hospital, after all the necessary checks, gave him his discharge, prescribing him a strong calming.