Fisciano, the conditions of the father of the 2-year-old girl thrown out of the window worry the agents: he does not remember what happened

A new important piece of news is that which has come out in these hours on the sad story of 2 year old girl thrown out the window by her dad. The man is for now in the local prison, but his condition worries him, since from an interview with the lawyers, he said he no longer remembers anything.

The local newspaper gave this news The morning. In fact, the possibility that it may soon be subjected to psychiatric report.

The man on Tuesday 8 November had a new one interview with his two lawyers, but which actually lasted very little. This is because the 40-year-old admitted to do not remember what happened.

He doesn’t even remember going in front of the Gip to confess what he did to the little girl. Most likely this condition is caused by medicines who is hiring. For this reason, in the next few hours the prosecutor of the case will be able to appoint a psychiatric consultant for an expert opinion.

In the meantime, the Juvenile Court has decided to make other findings on parenting skills of the mother. Since that day, the woman has been close to her daughter and she has never left her alone. But before resigning her, the investigators want to understand if she can to take care of of the little girl.

2-year-old girl thrown out of the window: the facts

The facts took place around 10 on Sunday 30 October. Precisely in a building located in Corso San Vincenzo Ferreri, a Fiscianoin the province of Salerno.

The man said he changed it and subsequently threw it from the window of the third floor house, driven by God’s request. The fall of the little girl was cushioned by a net and fortunately, her conditions are not never appeared serious.

Another serious episode had occurred just a few days earlier. The man, under the building, had started yelling that someone would taken away the daughter. As a result, both the carabinieri and the health workers arrived.

The doctors of the hospital, after all the necessary checks, gave him his discharge, prescribing him a strong calming. Now it will be only the social workers, after a few visits, who decide whether to send the child back with her mother or find her one new accommodation.